Judge rules mask mandate in Perkiomen Valley School District will continue

On Monday the mask mandate debate went from a federal courtroom to a middle school auditorium, as a federal judge told the Perkiomen Valley School District to mask up a while longer.

The judge sided with the plaintiffs, who argued ending the mandate would violate the Americans with Disabilities Act by putting immunocompromised students at risk.

Monday night, a couple dozen parents came out to voice their opinions on both sides.

MORE HEADLINES:

The plaintiffs in this case were an anonymous group of parents and students. Attorney Carmen De Gisi represented the plaintiffs.

"They are relieved that they don’t have to make the choice between having their children home and attending school virtually or sending them to school and having them risk severe infection," De Gisi said.

Many of the parents and students who spoke at the scheduled school board meeting, in Montgomery County, say masks hurt their children’s ability to learn.

"There’s children in pain," said Alicia Taylor. "There’s children that have anxiety. There’s children that have rashes. There’s so many different things going on."

Taylor is a nurse who said her children have medical exemptions that have allowed them not to wear masks all year. She said other parents now have to try and go that route because the decision is no longer in the school board’s hands.

Nate Fischer is a Perkiomen Valley High School Valley junior.

"I have some claustrophobia when I have the mask over my mouth and my nose. It causes a little bit of anxiety," Fischer said. "My heart starts to race a little bit and I can’t learn with that."

Superintendent Barbara Russell sent this statement:

"The Perkiomen Valley School District will continue to offer a quality educational experience in a safe and healthy manner to all of its students as we navigate the ongoing circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic. The federal court's decision today directs the district to continue with universal masking during the school day while offering those inside any of our facilities after school during athletics, music ensembles, clubs, committee meetings, Community Education, etc., to follow a strongly recommended guideline for masking. We will continue to seek the earliest appropriate relief from the current universal mask requirement while upholding guidelines that support the health and safety of all students and staff."

The school board voted to end the mandate in January but the judge quickly reimposed the mandate.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter