North Penn officials say photo shows teacher taping mask to student's face

A Montgomery County school district is responding to a photo they say showed a school employee taping a mask to a student's face.

North Penn School District has released a statement in response to the photo and confirmed the incident occurred in one of their schools. They say the photo was taken last week, though it is unknown who took the photo or how it made its way to social media.

The district has also not confirmed which one of their schools the incident occurred in.

In their statement, the district says the photo does not represent the district's universal values they strive to instill in students and staff.

School officials say the incident was immediately investigated, adding that it was an isolated incident and "no malice was intended."

"The actions of the teacher were entirely inappropriate and unacceptable, no matter the context," the statement reads. "We understand the act of taping a mask to a student's face is concerning to many and apologize that it occurred."

The district says the matter is being addressed with the employee, but all personnel and student matters are confidential.

The statement added that no further information could be provided.

According to an update on the district's website from November, masks are required to be worn by students, staff, and school visitors while indoors ‘during high levels of community transmission.’

You can read the district''s full statement below:

"An image taken in one of our classrooms last week and circulating on social media does not represent the universal values that the North Penn School District strives to instill in both our students and staff. After an immediate investigation, it was determined that while the incident was isolated and no malice was intended, the actions of the teacher were entirely inappropriate and unacceptable, no matter the context. We understand that the act of taping a mask to a student’s face is concerning to many and apologize that it occurred. The matter is serious and it is being addressed with the employee. However, all personnel and student matters are confidential and no further information can be provided."

