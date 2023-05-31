Junkyard fire in Philadelphia prompts air quality concern

Firefighters in Philadelphia are battling a massive junkyard fire that has raised air quality concerns for nearby residents.

Firefighters from the Philadelphia Fire Department were called to the junkyard near the intersection of Harbison and Torresdale avenues around 3:30 p.m.

SkyFOX flew over the inferno and captured plumes of dense black smoke rising high about the city.

Officials instructed residents that live near the fire to avoid the area and stay inside as much as possible. The city has dispatched inspectors to check the air quality for potentially hazardous materials.

If going outside is unavoidable, the city advised resident that strenuous exercise and areas of high congestion should be avoided.

People with underlying medical conditions should monitor for symptoms, including trouble breathing, nausea, and dizziness.

Air quality in and around Philadelphia was already poor due to the burning wildfires in Halifx, Nova Scotia that prompted a Code Orange locally.