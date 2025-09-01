Juvenile on bicycle involved in Bristol Township hit-and-run: police

The Brief Police believe a hit-and-run crash happened around noon Sunday in the Croydon section of Bristol Township. A juvenile riding a bicycle was involved in the hit-and-run, according to police. Investigators have asked anyone with security cameras to check their footage for evidence of the hit-and-run



Police in Bucks County are asking residents in Croydon to check their security cameras after a possible hit-and-run involving a juvenile over the weekend.

What we know:

The Bristol Township Police Department said the hit-and-run happened around noon Sunday at the intersection of Sheldon and Dixon avenues in Croydon.

Investigators believe a juvenile was riding a bicycle when the suspected hit-and-run crash happened.

What we don't know:

The condition of the juvenile victim was not shared by police.

Authorities did not share a description of the vehicle being sought in the hit-and-run.

What you can do:

Investigators are urging people who live near the intersection of Sheldon and Dixon avenues to check their home's security cameras for "any signs of the crash, a speeding vehicle or juveniles on bicycles."