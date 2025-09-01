Juvenile on bicycle involved in Bristol Township hit-and-run: police
PHILADELPHIA - Police in Bucks County are asking residents in Croydon to check their security cameras after a possible hit-and-run involving a juvenile over the weekend.
What we know:
The Bristol Township Police Department said the hit-and-run happened around noon Sunday at the intersection of Sheldon and Dixon avenues in Croydon.
Investigators believe a juvenile was riding a bicycle when the suspected hit-and-run crash happened.
What we don't know:
The condition of the juvenile victim was not shared by police.
Authorities did not share a description of the vehicle being sought in the hit-and-run.
What you can do:
Investigators are urging people who live near the intersection of Sheldon and Dixon avenues to check their home's security cameras for "any signs of the crash, a speeding vehicle or juveniles on bicycles."