Juvenile wanted for throwing rock off Bucks County overpass, shattering car's windshield: police

The Brief Police believe a juvenile boy threw a rock off an overpass in Bucks County that shattered a passing car's windshield. The suspect was among a group of three other juveniles who were seen running away from the aftermath. The driver was not hurt.



Police in Bucks County are searching for a juvenile who they say threw a chunk of concrete off an overpass that struck a car and shattered its windshield.

What we know:

Investigators say the incident happened last Friday on the northbound side of Route 611 through Doylestown.

A vehicle driving on the highway was struck by 3"x3" chunk of concrete that was thrown off the Dublin Pike overpass.

The rock shattered the vehicle's front windshield. No one in the car was injured.

What we don't know:

Investigators say a juvenile about 5-foot-7 with long dark hair wearing a dark-colored beanie and jacket was seen throwing the rock.

The suspect was among a group of three juveniles that were seen running towards East Sandy Ridge Road on Old Dublin Pike.

What they're saying:

Police are warning of the dangers of throwing things off an overpass into oncoming traffic.

"This highly dangerous incident led to property damage without injury to the driver," police said.

They're asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashboard camera of the crime to come forward.