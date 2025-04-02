Juveniles among 5 arrested for attacking women after St. Patrick's Day parade: police

The Brief Two women were assaulted after a St. Patrick's Day parade in Conshohocken last month. Police say five suspects carried out the attack. The suspects range in age from 10 years old to 35 years old.



Police say suspects as young as 10 years old are being charged for brutally beating "defenseless" women in Conshohocken last month.

What we know:

Two adult women were attacked by a group following the borough's St. Patrick's Day parade on March 15.

Police say they were repeatedly kicked, stomped and punched as they remained defenseless on the ground.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the assault, including a 35-year-old woman, an 18-year-old man, a 16-year-old boy and two 10-year-old boys.

Dig deeper:

All five suspects have been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and related offenses.

The adult suspects will also face corruption of minors charges due to the involvement of juveniles.