K9 officer helps catch 2 men accused of breaking into cars in New Castle: police

A new K9 officer is already making a difference in New Castle County, as police credit the dog with helping to catch two men accused of breaking into cars.

Police credit K9 Officer Ramza

What we know:

New Castle County Police say that just after 2:00 a.m. on Nov. 11th, they received a call about suspicious activity in the Rutledge neighborhood.

Officers quickly responded and set up a perimeter to contain the suspects.

Officer First Class Lathie Nichol, with the New Castle Co. Police K9 Unit, explained how Ramza picked up a scent and led officers to a corner of a privacy fence.

On the other side, according to police, were Stephan Deshields and Nadhir Ross-Turner, both 19, who attempted to flee but were caught by officers.

They were charged with one felony count of theft of a motor vehicle, two felony counts of attempted theft of a motor vehicle, four felony counts of conspiracy in the second degree, two misdemeanor counts of theft, and one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief.

"He picked up human odor and we tracked a short while to the backyard and the corner of a six-foot privacy fence, and he just didn’t want to go anywhere, other where this corner was on the fence," says Officer Nichol.

Community involvement was key

Mary Price-Ross, a neighbor, expressed gratitude for the vigilance of her community.

"I thank God that we have people concerned that when they see something they actually call so that’s a good thing," said Price-Ross.

Police emphasize the importance of community awareness, especially as the holiday season approaches. They encourage residents to report any suspicious activity.

The rise in car thefts

Corporal Richard Chambers noted an increase in vehicle thefts, particularly with people leaving their cars unlocked.

He also mentioned the growing use of key fob re-programmers for high-end vehicles, urging drivers to take precautions.

Officer Nichol warned potential criminals, "He’ll get ya, he’s got a really good nose and he will tell me exactly where people are."

What you can do:

Police recommend keeping cars locked and removing valuables. To prevent key fob reprogramming, they suggest using a kill switch or signal blocker box.

Paying for services like "OnStar" is also advised if available for your vehicle.