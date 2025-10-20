Kada Scott: Keon King faces new charges after body found

The Brief Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced new charges Monday against Keon King, already accused of kidnapping 23-year-old Kada Scott, whose remains were found in East Germantown. Prosecutors confirmed additional evidence tied to a burned Hyundai Accent, allegedly used to move Scott’s body. Scott’s family released a heartfelt statement thanking the community and asking for privacy as they grieve.



Philadelphia prosecutors have announced new criminal charges against Keon King, deepening the case against the man accused of kidnapping Kada Scott, whose body was discovered over the weekend in a wooded area behind the former Ada Lewis Middle School.

The death of Kada Scott

What we know:

During Monday’s briefing at the Justice Sonia Sotomayor Training Center, District Attorney Larry Krasner, First Assistant Robert Listenbee and members of the Homicide and Victim Services Units detailed the next phase of the investigation.

Kada Scott has been missing since Oct. 4. Philadelphia detectives say she "completely disappeared." (Credit: Philadelphia Police Department)

Assistant District Attorney Ashley Toczylowski, of the DAO’s Homicide & Non-Fatal Shootings Unit, announced a series of new charges against King related to a burned black Hyundai Accent that investigators believe was used to move Scott.

Keon King, 21, was already charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment and stalking in connection with Scott’s disappearance.

The new counts include arson, causing catastrophe, conspiracy, unauthorized use of an automobile, tampering with evidence, recklessly endangering another person and receiving stolen property.

"This Hyundai Accent was on scene at all pertinent points of the investigation," Toczylowski said. "His mobile device places Keon King at every location connected to the crime."

Authorities confirmed that while King is not yet charged with murder, the investigation is ongoing and additional counts are expected.

"I have reason to believe additional charges are coming. We expect there to be more," Krasner said.

The DA’s Office said new evidence was recovered over the weekend and that King’s new charges have now been formally approved for prosecution.

Krasner also said he personally met with Scott’s family on Sunday, offering condolences and pledging continued support through the Victim Services Unit and the C.A.R.E.S. program, which provides long-term resources to families impacted by violence.

Family of Kada Scott's statement

In a written statement read by officials, Kada Scott’s parents expressed profound grief and gratitude for the community’s support:

"It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved daughter, Kada Scott. We kindly ask for space and privacy at this time as we process the heartbreaking events of the past few weeks.

Our hearts are shattered, yet we are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, support, and prayers from people across the nation and around the world. … Kada was deeply loved. Her light, kindness, and beautiful spirit will forever remain in our hearts.

We place our full trust in the Philadelphia Police Department and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office to ensure that the truth is revealed and that those responsible are held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

What officials say

District 9 Councilmember Anthony Phillips spoke alongside prosecutors at the news conference.

"Kada Scott mattered. Her life mattered," Phillips said. "She was kind to her friends. Kind to her family, to everyone she met."

District Attorney Krasner acknowledged criticism of earlier bail decisions in King’s prior kidnapping case, saying, "We have already acknowledged that we could’ve done better."

Toczylowski confirmed that investigators believe King and Scott knew each other to some extent, noting that there had been cell-phone communication between them, but added, "It’s all still being investigated."

DA Krasner credited the public for critical leads, saying, "The public has played an enormous role here."

What's next:

The Medical Examiner’s Office has formally confirmed the remains as Kada Scott. Prosecutors said additional evidence will guide the next phase of the case as they consult with homicide investigators.

Community advocates say they will continue to support Scott’s family while seeking justice in her name.

Timeline: The Disappearance of Kada Scott

October 4 – Kada Scott goes missing

Investigators say Scott arrived for her overnight shift around 10 p.m. at The Terrace at Chestnut Hill , a senior-living facility in East Mount Airy.

Police believe she was not on the job long before leaving the campus.

There were no surveillance cameras in the parking lot where she was last seen.

October 4 – Reported missing by parents

When Scott didn’t return home that morning, her mother called the facility and received conflicting reports about her whereabouts. Scott’s parents met police at the nursing home shortly afterward, where they found her car still in the parking lot.

Inside the car were none of her personal items — her phone, iPad, keys and other belongings were missing.

Her father, Kevin Scott, told FOX 29 that the last time anyone saw Kada was around 10:30 or 10:45 p.m. that night.

October 10 – Police search Awbury Arboretum

Acting on new leads, investigators searched Awbury Arboretum in East Germantown — one of the last places where Kada’s phone pinged before it was deactivated.

Officers and K9 units combed the 55-acre property but found no evidence of her whereabouts.

October 11–14 – FBI and Homicide detectives join search

The FBI and the Philadelphia Homicide Unit joined the investigation to assist local police.

Officials clarified that homicide detectives’ involvement did not automatically mean Scott’s case was being treated as a homicide, but rather that the department’s most experienced investigators were working the case.

October 15 – Keon King charged with kidnapping

Nearly two weeks after the search began, police charged 21-year-old Keon King with kidnapping, false imprisonment and stalking in connection with Scott’s disappearance.

Investigators believe King was the last person to have seen her on the night she vanished.

October 16 – Philadelphia DA reopens King’s prior case

District Attorney Larry Krasner announced that King’s earlier kidnapping and assault case — previously dismissed when a key witness failed to appear — had been re-filed.

Krasner called the decision to release King on bail in that prior case "a failure that may have had tragic consequences."

October 18 – Human remains discovered

Acting on an anonymous tip, investigators returned to a wooded area near the former Ada Lewis Middle School in East Germantown and found a shallow grave containing human remains.

October 19 – Investigation continues

Prosecutors are reviewing evidence to determine what King will be additionally charged with.

October 20 – District Attorney reports new charges in King case

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announces new charges for Keon King after the Medical Examiner confirms the body that was found contained the DNA of Kada Scott.