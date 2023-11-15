Kelly Oubre Jr.: No evidence found for hit-and-run involving 76ers guard, police say

article

Philadelphia police say they have yet to recover any evidence of a hit-and-run that allegedly left 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. with a fractured rib this past weekend.

Initial reports from police stated that the driver's side mirror on a silver car clipped Oubre as he crossed Spruce and Hicks streets in Center City Saturday night.

The 27-year-old reportedly suffered a broken rib, lacerations and other assorted injuries.

On Wednesday, police told FOX 29's Jeff Cole that investigators do not currently have any video or photographic evidence showing Oubre was struck by a vehicle. However, they are continuing to investigate the incident.

The Sixers said Oubre "was a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle tonight in Center City" in a statement posted to Twitter the same night as the incident.

A spokesperson for the team released the following statement to FOX 29 Wednesday in response to new information from Philadelphia police:

"Oubre Jr. continues to progress from his injuries and has resumed light physical activity with hopes of returning to play in the coming weeks. The organization appreciates the efforts of local police for investigating the situation and the support Oubre Jr. has received from the Philadelphia community."

Oubre returned to the team's practice facility on Tuesday, three days after he was taken off the team's roster.

"He's in good spirits," Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said before facing the Indiana Pacers in an NBA In-Season Tournament game. "He rode the exercise bike for a little bit. So he's doing OK."

Oubre is set to be re-examined at the end of the week and a timetable for his return could be set at that time.