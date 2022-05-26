Kensington double shooting critically injures 1 man, police say
KENSINGTON - Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting in the city’s Kensington neighborhood, that critically injured one man.
Officials say police responded to the 3400 block of Kip Street Thursday afternoon, about 2:15, on the report of gunfire.
Officers arrived to find a 32-year-old man shot four times. He was taken by medics to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition.
A second 32-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the head. He was also taken by medics to Temple and listed in stable condition.
Police are searching for a motive in the gunfire. No arrests have been made.