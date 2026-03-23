Kermit Gosnell, convicted in Philadelphia abortion and pill mill cases, dies

The Brief Pennsylvania prison officials say Dr. Kermit Gosnell died March 1 after being taken to a hospital. Gosnell was serving a life sentence for the murders of three babies born alive during illegal, late-term abortions. He also pleaded guilty in 2013 to running a prescription pill operation out of his Philadelphia clinic.



Dr. Kermit Gosnell, a Philadelphia abortion doctor convicted of murder, died March 1 after being transferred from prison to a hospital, according to Pennsylvania state prison officials.

Gosnell’s death in custody

What we know:

Gosnell was sentenced to life in prison in 2013 for the murders of three babies born alive during illegal, late-term abortions.

Prison officials said Gosnell died after being taken from prison to a hospital on March 1.

Gosnell, who was 72 at the time of his 2013 guilty plea, was also convicted of running a prescription pill operation out of his clinic on Lancaster Avenue in Philadelphia.

The backstory:

Gosnell pleaded guilty to 12 counts related to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, including oxycodone, alprazolam and codeine, according to a press release from July 9, 2013.

Investigators said Gosnell and his staff wrote fraudulent prescriptions for thousands of pills and syrups to drug seekers, often with little or no medical examination.

Gosnell charged customers cash for prescriptions, with fees ranging from $115 to $150, plus additional charges for follow-up visits and refills, according to the press release.

The case was investigated by the FBI, DEA, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Philadelphia Police Department and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office.

"Prescription drug abuse is a growing epidemic, made worse by unscrupulous doctors and other professionals who use their licenses to distribute dangerous drugs to addicts and those who have no actual medical need for the drugs," said U.S. Attorney Zane David Memeger.

"Doctors who deal powerful drugs to vulnerable people are violating their own oath – and our country’s laws," said FBI Special Agent-in-Charge Edward J. Hanko.

"The Drug Enforcement Administration wishes to thank all of the law enforcement agencies that participated in this investigation as well as the U.S. Attorney’s office for their support in the prosecution of Kermit Gosnell," said DEA Special Agent-in-Charge David G. Dongilli.

Why you should care:

Gosnell’s case drew national attention for both his abortion practices and his role in illegal prescription drug distribution.

The investigation and prosecution involved multiple agencies and highlighted ongoing concerns about prescription drug abuse and medical oversight.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the specific cause of Gosnell’s death or further details about his medical condition before he was taken to the hospital.