Kidnapping suspect sought after child nearly taken in Delaware town: police

A child is safe after escaping a very scary situation in Smyrna this weekend, but police are still searching for the suspect.

Police say the man approached a 12-year-old at Spruce Court in Holly Hills Estates around 9 p.m. Saturday.

While asking questions, police say the man grabbed the child's arm, and attempted to kidnap them.

The child was able to get away and call for help. They were not injured.

Law enforcement searched the area, but were unable to find the suspect.

He is described as being approximately 20–30 years old, 5’10’’- 6’0’’ tall with blue or green eyes, dirty blonde hair, and no facial hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.