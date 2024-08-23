Pennsylvania man pleads guilty to sexual assaulting 3 children, posting explicit footage online

article

A Pennsylvania man will spend years behind bars after prosecutors say he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting three children and sharing some of the abuse online.

Brian Harris, 29, was arrested at his home in Bristol last November when authorities say he shared child sex abuse material on Snapchat.

Investigators say they found hundreds of similar explicit images on cell phones and other electronic devices seized from his home.

Some of the videos show Harris inappropriately touching three victims who ranged in age from 2-12, according to authorities.

The victims – two boys and one girl – were between the ages of 2-12 at the time of the abuse, investigators said.

Harris was accused of sharing child sex abuse material on social media under multiple names.

"Sexual assault is every parent’s worst fear," one of the victim’s mothers said. "It’s usually a news story about an anonymous child in the community; however, Mr. Harris has made it a reality for my child and my community."

Harris was sentenced to 18-42 years in prison. He must also serve three years of probation and was ordered to undergo sex offender treatment and a mental health evaluation.