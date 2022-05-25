Kneeling man struck and killed by car on Frankford street, police say

A man is dead after police say he was hit by a car early Wednesday morning.

The victim, a 37-year-old man, was kneeling on the 1900 block of Hunting Park Avenue when he was struck by a Nissan Pathfinder, according to police. He was pronounced dead on the scene around 12:21 a.m.

Police say a 73-year-old man was driving the car involved in the fatal crash. He remained on the scene.

MORE HEADLINES:

Advertisement

No arrests have been made at this time.