Knife-wielding suspect accused of stabbing 3 in SEPTA police-involved shooting dead: sources

A suspect accused of stabbing three people near City Hall two weeks ago is dead, according to police sources.

On Monday, November 27, a SEPTA stabbing spree quickly turned into a police-involved shooting around 8:15 p.m. at the Walnut-Locust Station when officials said a knife-wielding suspect stabbed a 19-year-old female security guard in the neck.

SEPTA’s Andrew Busch says the security guard approached the knife-wielding suspect after he was seen in a confrontation with others at the station.

When SEPTA police arrived, they chased the suspect up the stairs and down the street to City Hall, where gunfire erupted.

One officer fired their service weapon, striking the suspect three times, according to officials. That night, he was taken to the hospital and placed in critical condition.

Police sources tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley the suspect was shot twice in his chest & once in the elbow, and he succumbed to his injuries Monday.

Sources tell FOX 29 the 48-year-old suspect was first tased and then shot in the chest by police after attempting to flee the stabbing scene.

Two knives were also recovered from the suspect after the rampage, officials say.

Sources also tell Keeley a second victim may have been cut by the knife-wielding suspect. That victim suffered a minor laceration.

A third victim was also stabbed by the suspect and transported to a local hospital.

The 19-year-old guard was transported to Jefferson Hospital where she was placed in stable condition.

All three victims are expected to recover. No police injuries have been reported.