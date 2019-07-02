LA firefighter searching for bone marrow match for son, 7, battling life-threatening blood disorder

article

The Los Angeles Fire Department turned to social media on Monday in hopes of finding a bone marrow match for the 7-year-old son of a firefighter battling a life-threatening blood disorder.

Firefighter-paramedic Roger Sackaroff said that his son, Jesse, has found no bone marrow match among family, so he turned to his family at Fire Station 63 in Venice Beach for help.

Jesse, 7, suffers from aplastic anemia, a life-threatening blood disorder where the body stops producing enough new blood cells.

"We are asking both our Los Angeles and Virtual communities to help us find Jesse a match," LAFD said in a Facebook post.

LAFD is urging the public to join the "Be The Match" registry, which helps pair those in need of bone marrow transplants with their perfect match. When you register on Be The Match, a cheek swab is all they need!

Anyone interested in registering can request a swab kit by going to the Be The Match website.