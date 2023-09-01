Labor Day weekend: Things to do around the Delaware Valley

Summer may be coming to a close soon, but that doesn't mean the celebrations have to end!

If you're still looking for things to do this Labor Day weekend, communities across the Delaware Valley are hosting endless festivals and events the whole family can enjoy.

Friday, September 1:

The Great Allentown Fair is taking place until Monday, September 4, with food, trade shows, music and contests

The Independence BlueCross RiverRink Summerfest runs until September 24 at Penn's Landing with roller skating, boardwalk games, rides and food

The Museum of the American Revolution is offering special end-of-summer programming

Saturday, September 2:

Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza visits the Santander Performing Arts Center in Reading at 4 p.m.

The Brandywine Bluegrass Festival will be held from noon to 9 p.m. at Brothers on the Brandywine Beer Garden at Brandywine Outfitters in Coatesville

West Cape May Tomato Festival at Borough's Backyard Park beginning at 9 a.m.

151st Labor Day Volksfest at Cannstatter Volksfest Verein runs until Monday, September 4, featuring traditional German food, music, entertainment and beer

Patty Jackson is hosting Patty's Party in the Park, featuring The Whispers, The Chi-Lites and other soul icons at 7 p.m. at The Dell Music Center

Spruce Street Harbor Park is hosting their Makers Market both Saturday and Sunday

Aerosmith kicks off their farewell tour at the Wells Fargo Center

Sunday, September 3: