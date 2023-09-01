Labor Day weekend: Things to do around the Delaware Valley
PHILADELPHIA - Summer may be coming to a close soon, but that doesn't mean the celebrations have to end!
If you're still looking for things to do this Labor Day weekend, communities across the Delaware Valley are hosting endless festivals and events the whole family can enjoy.
Friday, September 1:
- The Great Allentown Fair is taking place until Monday, September 4, with food, trade shows, music and contests
- The Independence BlueCross RiverRink Summerfest runs until September 24 at Penn's Landing with roller skating, boardwalk games, rides and food
- The Museum of the American Revolution is offering special end-of-summer programming
Saturday, September 2:
- Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza visits the Santander Performing Arts Center in Reading at 4 p.m.
- The Brandywine Bluegrass Festival will be held from noon to 9 p.m. at Brothers on the Brandywine Beer Garden at Brandywine Outfitters in Coatesville
- West Cape May Tomato Festival at Borough's Backyard Park beginning at 9 a.m.
- 151st Labor Day Volksfest at Cannstatter Volksfest Verein runs until Monday, September 4, featuring traditional German food, music, entertainment and beer
- Patty Jackson is hosting Patty's Party in the Park, featuring The Whispers, The Chi-Lites and other soul icons at 7 p.m. at The Dell Music Center
- Spruce Street Harbor Park is hosting their Makers Market both Saturday and Sunday
- Aerosmith kicks off their farewell tour at the Wells Fargo Center
Sunday, September 3:
- Wildwood End of Summer Block Party at 1 p.m. at Fox Park
- The PECO Multicultural Series: Brazilian Day Philadelphia celebrates Brazilian culture with traditional music, dancing and food from 1 to 7 p.m.
- Lady B’s Basement Party at The Dell Music Center will celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with a night of throwbacks featuring MC Lyte