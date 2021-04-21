Northbound lane on I-295 reopens in Bellmawr after retaining wall partially collapses

article

The I-295 northbound lane reopened Wednesday in Bellmawr, New Jersey, following the partial collapse of a retaining wall last month.

"Even though the lane is now open, motorists should continue to expect ongoing congestion and delays associated with this project. If possible, you should plan an alternate route during peak travel times," said Al Dyer, liaison to the Camden County Department of Public Works.

Dyer adds when the project is completed it will alleviate much of the traffic congestion. The wall was built as part of the new roadway being constructed, which was not open to traffic yet.

NJDOT is in the process of investigating the cause of the collapse.

