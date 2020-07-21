Lansdale public pool taking extra measures to ensure the safety of all

A Montgomery County pool, among other area pools, had to close for a little bit, after an employee tested positive for COVID.

The pool, in Lansdale, is now back open.

Seven-year-old Jayden Lavor has a big thumbs up while going for a swim at the East 4th Street pool in Lansdale.

“It’s a nice place to be on a hot summer day,” Jayden stated.

That’s why Jayden and his friends don’t mind the many rules and regulations out in place because of COVID-19, to ensure everyone stays safe.

“I follow them every day,” Jayden added.

His great grandpa makes sure of that, adding he has no concerns about coming to the community pool.

“They run a tight ship here. They’re doing all the necessary things, so I feel safe,” said Paul Kelly, Jayden’s great grandfather.

The new guidelines include “BYOC” – Bring Your Own Chair – and snacks. The snack bar is closed. So are the lockers and the changing rooms. Masks are required for people walking around the pool and six feet social distancing is practiced.

Director of Lansdale’s Parks and Recreation, Karl Lukens, says they’ve tried to think of everything.

“We sanitize the facility every two hours. We have electric static sprayers and we wipe down all the rails every two hours,” Lukens explained.

Staff members have their temperature taken when they arrive and must answer a daily questionnaire.

“Anybody that tells us they were exposed to somebody or they have two or more symptoms, they’re taken off the schedule immediately until they have a negative COVID test,” Lukens added.

Linda Volpe and her family have been coming here for years. She says the pool and the Borough were very clear that people must respect the rules, if they wanted a place to cool off.

“I knew the Lansdale pool would do what needed to be done so the kids could have some fun. Sunshine and fresh air has never been bad for kids,” Volpe said.

