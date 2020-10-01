Laptop, encrypted USB drives stolen from Philadelphia election machine warehouse, spokesperson says

Police are investigating after someone stole an employee's laptop and encrypted USB devices from an election machine warehouse in Philadelphia, according to a spokesperson.

According to Election Services and Software, the laptop did not hold any sensitive data related to elections and it was not used to program the election or interact with USBs used in elections.

The USBs are encrypted and contain multiple levels of security. Upon learning of the theft, ES&S immediately changed the employee’s corporate network user account and the device address was blocked and passwords changed.

ES&S says they are confident that this incident will not in any way compromise the integrity of the election.

FOX 29 reached out to the city but did not hear back at this time.

If you have any information, please contact Philadelphia Police at 215-686-TIPS.

