Large gas leak shut down Route 38 near Walmart in Burlington County: police
LUMBERTON, N.J. - Emergency crews were on the scene of a gas leak on a major road in Burlington County Wednesday morning.
Parts of Route 38 were shut down, and the Lumberton Walmart on Always Drive was closed off amid repairs.
Both roadways have since re-opened.
Police described the leak as "large," but have yet to release further details, including the cause of the leak.