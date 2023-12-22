Last-minute Christmas shoppers out in full force as the holiday rapidly approaches

Families checked a few more things off their lists across Philadelphia and New Jersey. Over at the Cherry Hill Mall, people woke up early to try and beat the large crowds.

"Hurry up, get down here while you can and early, because it's going to pick up so much more between Saturday and Sunday. So avoid at all costs." said Simone Simmons, a holiday shopper.

For many online retailers, Monday was the deadline to order something that will arrive on time. It led families to finish up shopping in-person.

As expected, stores had long lines and parking lots were packed.

In Philadelphia, Reading Terminal Market was bustling with families taking in all the city has to offer for the holidays, which includes meal prep for around the dinner table.

"Just here to pick up some turkey wings for the holidays," said Andre Mingo. "Cooking that up with the family."

People say they're stocking up now so they're not having to run out at a later time.