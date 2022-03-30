Lawful amount of force used in officer-involved shooting in Upper Providence, authorities say

article

Authorities announced Wednesday that officers used a lawful amount of force during the police-involved shooting that took place at a Montgomery County apartment complex earlier this month.

Authorities say that Upper Providence Township Police were dispatched at 2:59 a.m. on Wednesday, March 16, after a woman reported that a family member was having a "mental breakdown." The caller told police that he was armed with a gun and leaving their residence.

As officer #1 arrived on scene, the suspect, David Naumenko, was found driving a white Silverado pickup truck with his wife on Meadowview Lane.

Authorities say Naumenko began firing shots at the first officer as the officer approached the Silverado.

___

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES:

Authorities say after being grazed by a bullet, the officer fired six shots back at the suspect from his place of cover. Naumenko continued down Meadowview Lane and encountered a second officer who he immediately began firing at.

After multiple bullets struck his police vehicle, officer #2 called out to the suspect’s wife to come to him and take cover and then fired one round of shots at Naumenko.

Police say Naumenko crashed his truck into two other vehicles and then ran into a nearby tree line to flee while additional officers and Montgomery County S.W.A.T. members arrived on scene.

A third officer took one shot, hitting Naumenko in the arm and causing him to fall. Once he was on the ground, officers were able to unarm the suspect and take him in to custody where he was later transported to Paoli Hospital.

Following an investigation, Montgomery County officials determined that the use of force by the officers was lawful.

Investigators say that Naumenko fired 17 shots during the incident and police fired a total of eight. Naumenko was arrested and charged with two counts of Attempted Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer, Assault of Law Enforcement Officer, Aggravated Assault, Risking Catastrophe and other related charges. His bail is set to $2 million.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter