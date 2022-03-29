Sources: Man killed in Philadelphia gas station shooting survived shootout a month earlier

article

Law enforcement sources tell FOX 29 that a man shot to death at a Philadelphia gas station over the weekend is the same man who drove himself to River's Casino in a bullet-riddled car nearly a month ago.

Sources tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley that 28-year-old Anthony Jamir Santangelo was killed late Sunday night in a hail of gunfire at the Sunoco Gas Station on the 5600 block of Ridge Avenue.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department followed a trail of blood about half a block away and found the Santangelo suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead just before midnight.

Several large bullet holes could be seen in a gas pump as investigators collected spent shell casings left at the scene. The victim's car had Georgia plates and is believed to have been a rental.

In the wake of the deadly shooting, police sources said Santangelo is the same man who drove to River's Casino after his vehicle was hit at least 15 times on Feb. 21.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters at the time that a man believed to be in his late 20s pulled up to the casino and staggered out of his car with gunshot wounds on his left side.

Small said the victim was rushed to Temple University Hospital by police and was placed in critical condition.

According to investigators, the Santangelo was believed to have been involved in a shootout on the 400 block of North Front Street where police found several spent shell casings.

No arrests have been reported in either shooting. Investigators have not said why the victim was the apparent target of two shootings a month apart.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter