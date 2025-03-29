At least 3 injured in shooting, crash on I-95; highway shut down several hours: PSP

article

The Brief Northbound I-95 is back open after an overnight shooting caused state police to shut it down. Pennsylvania State Police were forced to shut down the northbound lanes of I-95 in the Wissinoming area due to a shooting investigation.



Pennsylvania State Police troopers were dispatched to the northbound side of I-95 early Saturday morning due to a shooting on the highway.

The highway was shut down several hours as the investigation played out.

What we know:

Officials with the Pennsylvania State Police said troopers were called to northbound I-95 early Saturday morning, around 2:30 a.m., for what was initially reported as a crash on the highway.

Troopers arrived at the scene between Bridge Street and Cottman Avenue, in the northbound lanes.

According to authorities, two cars were found at the scene, both with bullet holes.

Injuries and damage:

Troopers found a white sedan riddled with bullet holes and heavy rear-end damage to it. The car had been abandoned in the right lane of the highway.

Troopers also found an older model Mustang with bullet holes in the windshield and heavy front-end damage.

Two people in the Mustang, both 21-year-old men, were taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital for treatment of injuries. The passenger was injured during the crash, while the driver had a gunshot wound to the head.

During the investigation, troopers discovered the driver of the sedan, a 26-year-old man, was picked up by someone else and taken to Temple University Hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.

Dig deeper:

Troopers think a third vehicle was involved in the incident, but took off before PSP arrived.

Troopers had to close the northbound lanes about six hours while they conducted the investigation into the incident.

The highway was back open by 9 a.m.

What we don't know:

Details of the conditions of the men injured were not released.

What you can do:

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information they are urged to call the Pennsylvania State Police, Troop K, Philadelphia station at 215-452-5216.