‘Lemon piglet’ is the New Year’s tradition you didn’t know you needed

If 2019 gave you lemons — make a lemon piglet. The “lemon piglet” is the greatest and cutest lucky charm you’ve probably never heard of that’s sure to bring an exciting and prosperous new decade.

Ever since the Twitter account “70s Dinner Party” shared a picture of a lemon with toothpicks for legs, with a face carved to resemble that of an adorable little pig, the internet has agreed that this is the most important trend of the last day of 2019.

In 2016, Grannie Pantries, an online blog which highlights vintage and retro cookbooks, uncovered a cookbook published in 1971 called “401 Party and Holiday Ideas from Alcoa,” which is the first known appearance of the auspicious lemon piglet.

The piglet appears to be a fun and easy DIY project with a twisted tinfoil tail, slits on the skin to form a mouth and ears, cloves for eyes and a shiny penny shoved in its mouth.

“Of course you need a lemon piglet for good luck in the New Year!” the blog read.

The piglet appears to be a fun and easy DIY project with a twisted tinfoil tail, slits on the skin to form a mouth and ears, cloves for eyes and a shiny penny shoved into the yellow zoomorphic fruit.

Ever since the project was shared by “70s Dinner Party” on Twitter, people across social media began posting pictures of their own versions of the citrus creation.

Advertisement

“Drum roll please..............the lemon piglet family is here,” tweeted one user.

Some even found creative ways to create the charm in lieu of a lemon, with one person using an orange, and another using a pepper.

“No lemons, best I could do,” wrote another user.

With a new decade approaching and everyone looking for a fresh start, it appears there’s truly no wrong way to make a lemon piglet.

