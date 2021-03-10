Life after COVID-19: 2 Philadelphia-area survivors share their stories

It's been a year since the COVID-19 pandemic first began and it has claimed thousands of lives while scores more have battled the illness.

Brett Breslow and Monty G., both of the Philadelphia area, battled COVID-19 and won but their battles were difficult.

Brett Breslow, 50, had no prior health condition when he felt ill with COVID-19. His condition rapidly deteriorated and he had been hospitalized in the ICU at Cooper University Hospital for over a month.

Likewise, Monty G., a diehard Philadelphia sports fan, ended up hospitalized for a month.

Both men spent time on ventilators, which at the time, was a dark sign of how severe their illnesses were.

"I thought I was going to die," Monty G. told FOX 29. "I thought I was going to go and I couldn't take it. I'm still not taking it good right now. I'm seeing a mental therapist."

Doctors reportedly told Monty G. that it was a good thing he didn't smoke, drink or have a history of diabetes or it's possible he would have died.

Brett Breslow had a similar experience when he was told he was going to be on a ventilator. "Absolutely, I thought that was it," he explained.

Amy Brewslow, his wife, fought hard to get him help said she feared she was going to lose him. "I was really afraid that I was going to lose him but I was in such a fight for his life that I just couldn't give up."

Brett attributes a "certain grit" to Philadelphians that helped him get through his battle of COVID-19.

Both men still are going through recoveries, but are doing much better now.

