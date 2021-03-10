Expand / Collapse search

Life after COVID-19: 2 Philadelphia-area survivors share their stories

Two local survivors of the coronavirus joined Good Day Philadelphia to share their stories after they contracted the virus and what their lives are like one year later.

PHILADELPHIA - It's been a year since the COVID-19 pandemic first began and it has claimed thousands of lives while scores more have battled the illness.

Brett Breslow and Monty G., both of the Philadelphia area, battled COVID-19 and won but their battles were difficult.

Brett Breslow, 50, had no prior health condition when he felt ill with COVID-19. His condition rapidly deteriorated and he had been hospitalized in the ICU at Cooper University Hospital for over a month. 

Likewise, Monty G., a diehard Philadelphia sports fan, ended up hospitalized for a month. 

Both men spent time on ventilators, which at the time, was a dark sign of how severe their illnesses were. 

"I thought I was going to die," Monty G. told FOX 29. "I thought I was going to go and I couldn't take it. I'm still not taking it good right now. I'm seeing a mental therapist."

Doctors reportedly told Monty G. that it was a good thing he didn't smoke, drink or have a history of diabetes or it's possible he would have died. 

Brett Breslow had a similar experience when he was told he was going to be on a ventilator. "Absolutely, I thought that was it," he explained. 

Amy Brewslow, his wife, fought hard to get him help said she feared she was going to lose him. "I was really afraid that I was going to lose him but I was in such a fight for his life that I just couldn't give up."

Brett attributes a "certain grit" to Philadelphians that helped him get through his battle of COVID-19. 

Both men still are going through recoveries, but are doing much better now. 

