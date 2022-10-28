Lifelong fan: 103-year-old Phillies fan plans to attend World Series game in Philadelphia

A grandmother and granddaughter from Pennsville, New Jersey are attending their very first Phillies game together, and it happens to be Game 3 of the World Series.

"So when the Phillies were in the playoffs I asked her,if the Phillies make it to the World Series would you go, and she said yes," said Lindsay Sanjkowski, granddaughter.

Her grandmother June Ross is 103-years-old. The last time the Phillies went to the World Series, she was 89-years-old.

"I saw them the last time 2008 when they won," said Ross. "We were home looking at it on TV, that’s what she said, I thought we were there."

Sanjkowski said her grandmother has always loved third basemen. Her current favorite player is Alec Bohm.

"We’re really blessed that we could get these tickets, and my daughter could take my mom, so my mom could experience this because this is a once in a lifetime thing for her," said Donna Sanjkowski.

Donna said her mother’s advice for living a long life is eating chocolate and drinking wine.