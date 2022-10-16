Limited Phillies tickets information released with NLSC game schedule

article

As the Philadelphia Phillies gear up to take on the San Diego Padres, the schedule for the NLCS has been revealed and a limited number of tickets for games at Citizens Bank Park will go on sale Monday.

First pitch for game one is Tuesday night at 8:03 p.m., Eastern Daylight Time.

Game Two is set to be played in San Diego Wednesday afternoon, at 4:35, and it can be seen on FOX 29.

The series comes back to Philly Friday night, with the game's first pitch at 7:37.

A limited number of NLSC home game tickets will be on sale for the general public Monday, October 17, at 10 a.m. The tickets can only be purchased at phillies.com.

Fans will be able to purchase four tickets for one NLSC game – (either Game 3, 4 or 5), while supplies last. All tickets are digital through the free MLB Ballpark app.

Postseason games at Citizen Bank Park are as follows:

Game 3, Friday, October 21, 7:37 p.m.

Game 4, Saturday, October 22, 7:45 p.m.

Game 5, Sunday, October 23, 2:37 p.m. (if necessary).

Go Phillies!