Lincoln University shooting: Officials to provide update in deadly homecoming shooting

The Brief One person was killed and six others were hurt in a mass shooting that erupted at Lincoln University on Saturday night. Zecqueous Morgan-Thompson was arrested after the shooting and charged with carrying a firearm without a license. Investigators will provide new information on Tuesday.



Officials will provide an update Tuesday on a deadly mass shooting that erupted as students and alumni celebrated homecoming at Lincoln University on Saturday.

What we know:

A homecoming celebration turned deadly late Saturday night when investigators say multiple shooters opened fire on the campus of Lincoln University.

Jujuan Jeffers, 20, was killed in the shooting and six other people were injured by gunfire. Investigators say those six people are all expected to recover.

One person, Zecqueous Morgan-Thompson, was taken into custody immediately following the shooting and charged with carrying a firearm without a license.

Chester County District Attorney Chris de Barrena-Sarobe on Sunday said he could not confirm if the gun found on Morgan-Thompson was used in the shooting.

What's next:

Authorities will provide an update Tuesday at noon.