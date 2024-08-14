Little League World Series: Council Rock Newtown players enjoy spotlight as they prepare for big game

Pennsylvania is back in the Little League World Series for the second year in a row as Council Rock Newtown Little League is playing on the big stage this year. 12-year-olds Saverio Longo, Wesley Esteves and Will Siveter say this is an experience like no other.

"It feels like a crazy experience. Last year, I was watching on tv and now I’m playing and other people are watching me play on tv, so it feels great," pitcher and center fielder Longo explained.

Catcher Wes Esteves described his emotions this way, "It was always a dream of my childhood. Been watching it, like last year, I watched Cali win and now we’re here trying to win this one."

The team arrived in Williamsport last weekend after clinching regionals in Bristol, Connecticut. Manager Brad Hamilton stated, "We’re in Williamsport and you can taste the excitement coming at you from the fans."

Hamilton said the excitement ramped up Tuesday night when thousands of fans lined the streets and teams paraded through town. He continued, "They were throwing balls for the kids to sign. Interviewing us on the floats, throwing soda and food at us. Just an awesome experience."

So much love, so many fans and interactions that mean the world to the players.

"Just meeting little kids and seeing the smiles on their faces when taking pictures with them and sign autographs…really cool. Can make their day every day," right fielder and pitcher Will Siveter said.

Back at home, local restaurants like the Green Parrot are gearing up to host Thursday night’s watch party. Newtown resident, Sean Quinn, says he remembers the last time Council Rock Newtown Little League went to the World Series was 2005. "It was great. My kids were young at the time. They knew the players, family members, coach. Just great to be supported again and see them representing Newtown."

The young athletes have been on the road competing since July 23rd. The Grand Finale kicks off Thursday night and the memories will be locked in forever.

"I think they’re finding out that sacrifice is worth every second of the experience that these boys are having," Hamilton commented.

Longo added, "It’s not about win or lose. It’s about the experience of being here because a lot of kids don’t get to do this in their life."