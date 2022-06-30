Local boxing camp aims to teach kids conflict resolution to help stem gun violence

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office hosted a three-day boxing clinic for youngsters to learn lessons of discipline and self-control in an effort to stem gun violence.

The ‘Get Out and Grind’ clinic also sought to teach students fitness and life skills. Trainer Dwayne Fletcher from ‘Gunz Down, Glovez Up’ wanted to use the camp as an opportunity to address the tragic link between young people and gun violence.

"It's so important to me because I've been a victim of gun violence, I've been shot in the face," Fletcher said. "I've been locked up many times. I've been locked up for a firearm. I beat recidivism."

Fletcher hopes his spotted past inspires young people to turn away from street crimes that landed him in juvenile facilities.

"We want them to communicate, we want them to be able to settle things without having to come to the gloves, but if they have to come to the gloves let's do it, but we want to settle beefs and that's all it's about," Fletcher said.

Norristown Police Chief, and former Philadelphia Police Inspector, Derrick Wood dropped in on the boxing camp to support the efforts of Fletcher and others.

"Self defense and how to handle their anger and manage their anger as well and just not look at guns," Fletcher said. "When you feel like you are the armor you won't turn and look for guns."

