Police: Man, 54, killed in road rage shooting on Rt. 1 in Springfield Township, suspect remains at large

A man was killed in a morning shooting on Rt. 1 in Springfield after a road rage incident, according to Springfield police.

Authorities say officers responded to reports of a vehicle crash and a shooting on S. State Road between Buttonwood Drive and Meetinghouse Lane.

A 54-year-old man and his wife were traveling south on State Road in the curb lane when another vehicle passed them on the shoulder of the road with a female driver and male passenger, per officials.

According to investigators, witnesses told police they saw a road rage encounter between the two groups.

Authorities say the male passenger in the car on the shoulder exited the vehicle and fired shots at the other car, striking the windshield and the 54-year-old man.

The alleged shooter then fled out of Springfield and the victim was transported to the hospital where he died, police say.

Springfield Police say the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the public.

Chief Daly with the Springfield Police Department released details on Twitter and said "The investigation into this outrageous, senseless, and needless death will be relentless and once identified this actor will be persecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I want to reassure the public, that your Police Department, with full support of the Board of Commissioners will not tolerate this or any other type of crime in our community."

Daly went on to say, "If individuals come into this community to commit a crime, they will be arrested and prosecuted and if they flee, we will hunt them down and bring them to justice."

FOX 29 is working to learn additional details about the shooting and the victim.

State Road and Meetinghouse Lane remained closed after the shooting as part of the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.