Local lawmakers gather at the Linc, implore Philly to open mass vaccination site at the stadium

Local lawmakers, gathering at Lincoln Financial Field Wednesday, called for the city to use the stadium as a mass vaccine site. But, some argue, vaccine sites need to be out in communities, so that everyone has access.

John Street was on the warpath Wednesday. The former Philly mayor and other local officials joined Councilman Allan Domb to introduce a plan for a city mass injection site, using a stadium, like other cities are already doing.

"Those sites will use best practices informed by our health system in cities like New York, Boston, LA, as well as other non-profits like the Black Doctors Consortium, who’ve been working to ensure we leave no one behind," stated

Domb and others implored Mayor Jim Kenney to sign on, saying it would be "in addition to" current plans to prepare the city for when more vaccine is available. On Tuesday, City Health Commissioner Dr. Tom Farley liked the prospects, but had reservations.

"We’d be doing as many people from Delaware and New Jersey than we would from the city of Philadelphia and we are only given doses appropriate to the city of Philadelphia," Dr. Farley explained his reservations.

Former Congressman Bob Brady thought that was nonsense. He checked with the Eagles and says they’re on board and he scoffed at interstate interlopers because people have identification.

"You have to show an ID when you go get a vaccination. And, he says that might slow up the process, but you still got to show an ID wherever you go," Brady scoffed.

The city released a statement reacting to Domb’s presser before it happened, asking if the assembled were trying to ensure white, privileged suburbanites got higher priority and saying that’s essentially what the plan would do. Council members scoffed. All sides praised the work of Black Doctors Consortium and Dr. Ala Stanford, who Wednesday blasted line-cutters swooping into Black and brown neighborhoods, hoping to get injected.

"So, please stop doing it, please," Dr. Ala Stanford implored.

She did, however, endorse a mass vaccination site at the Linc, if there’s equality and access.

"So, if we’re about equity and we’re about access and we’re about a concerted effort that is city – city council with the mayor – with the hospitals each providing doctors and nurses and clerical personnel to make this work? Absolutely," Dr. Stanford explained.

