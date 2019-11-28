Local malls, outlets announce hours for Black Friday shoppers
PHILADELPHIA - As holiday shoppers gear up for Black Friday, malls are adjusting their schedules to accommodate those eager deal finders.
The following malls will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday:
— King of prussia
— Cherry Hill mall
— Christiana mall
— Plymouth Meeting mall
— Moorestown mall
Select retailers at those malls may be opening earlier so check their schedules.
Both Gloucester Premium Outlet and Philadelphia Premium Outlet will be open from 6 p.m. Thursday until 10 p.m. on Friday.