Local malls, outlets announce hours for Black Friday shoppers

Local malls, outlets announce hours for Black Friday

PHILADELPHIA - As holiday shoppers gear up for Black Friday, malls are adjusting their schedules to accommodate those eager deal finders. 

The following malls will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday: 

— King of prussia
— Cherry Hill mall
— Christiana mall
— Plymouth Meeting mall
— Moorestown mall

Select retailers at those malls may be opening earlier so check their schedules. 

Both Gloucester Premium Outlet and Philadelphia Premium Outlet will be open from 6 p.m. Thursday until 10 p.m. on Friday. 