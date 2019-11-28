Local malls, outlets announce hours for Black Friday shoppers

As holiday shoppers gear up for Black Friday, malls are adjusting their schedules to accommodate those eager deal finders.

The following malls will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday:

— King of prussia

— Cherry Hill mall

— Christiana mall

— Plymouth Meeting mall

— Moorestown mall

Select retailers at those malls may be opening earlier so check their schedules.

Both Gloucester Premium Outlet and Philadelphia Premium Outlet will be open from 6 p.m. Thursday until 10 p.m. on Friday.