Local officials warn about buying prescription drugs online after Xanax, Klonopin seized in delivery

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Philadelphia are warning about the dangers of purchasing prescription drugs online after some were found in a seized delivery.

Officials with the agency say officers were inspecting an express delivery from Kosovo in Southeastern Europe, destined for Hancock County Maine.

According to authorities, officers discovered costume jewelry and thousands of pills of alprazolam and clonazepam, more commonly known as Xanax and Klonopin.

The agency says consumers may think they are getting a deal by purchasing the medication online or without a prescription but warn it is impossible to know if the medicine is safe, effective or legit.

"Prescription drug abusers who purchase pharmaceuticals through the international market take on the added risk of purchasing potentially counterfeit or contaminated medicines, or even worse, medicines laced with fentanyl that could kill them," said Joseph Martella of the CBP Area Port of Philadelphia. "Customs and Border Protection officers will continue to intercept parcels at our nation's ports of entry that pose health and safety risks to American consumers."