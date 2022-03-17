Local organization hopes to guide youth away from crime through unique educational experiences

A Philadelphia organization dedicated to guiding the city's youth away from crime through unique educational opportunities recently brought dozens of children to the National Space Museum in Virginia.

Vanessa Young and Teisha Brown run Power of Paint Art Academy and, with the help of sponsors, helped 36 children get an all expense paid trip to the NASA Space Museum to explore the field of aviation.

"A lot of the kids we service otherwise may not get exposed to those career paths or even getting exposed to being outside the city of Philadelphia," Young said.

Young and Brown hope their programs and mentorship save young lives that are far too often cut short in Philadelphia.

"School age kids are getting hurt on their porch and on their way to school so just providing that outlet," Young said.

It took less than three months for Philadelphia to exceed 100 homicides on the year, outpacing a historically bloody 2021.

Pennsylvania State Representative Stephen Kinsey led a group canvassing East Germantown on Thursday to call attention to the continued rise in deadly crime.

"People are concerned, people are afraid, and they want to take back their community," Kinsey said.

Hassan and Angela Bolger joined the walk to offer resources to residents dealing with gun violence.

"Our youngest son is 17. I want to protect him. I want him to be able to walk the streets, not be worried, nobody sticking him up and nobody killing him," Angela said.

