Local town argues to keep hockey rink from becoming pickle ball court

Hockey enthusiasts in a Pennsylvania town are frustrated that their beloved local rink could soon be turned into a pickle ball court.

Players and their parents packed a Gilbertsville Township Parks and Rec meeting Wednesday night to argue against the rink being transformed into a pickel ball court.

The free rink is one of the only rinks around, according to advocates, while there are over a dozen pickle ball courts within a 20-minute drive.

"Turning it into a pickle ball court might occasionally draw a few adults to the park, keeping it as a hockey rink consistently draws children and adults," Jerry Hatfield said. " I think just by the people here you can see there's a lot of use and there's no other rink around."

The adults weren't the only ones who spoke at Wednesday's meeting, local hockey player Natalie Van Druff argued that "stronger friendships" and teamwork are forged at the local rink.

A Change.org petition to save the rink has amassed close to 800 signatures and a township committee voted to recommend the rink remains as-is. The township supervisor, however, will have the final say.