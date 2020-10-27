Looting of West Philly businesses after deadly police-involved shooting leaves shop owners fearful

After Monday’s deadly police-involved shooting, demonstrations erupted. Some peaceful, while others turned violent. Along with that, looting in West Philadelphia, targeting some of the same businesses looted during the civil unrest back in June.

“I’m upset because of what they did. This store had nothing to do with what happened last night,” stated Steven Hall.

Helping to secure the West Philadelphia building where he works, Hall says he is sick and tired of seeing Black men die at the hands of police. But, he doesn’t want looting to be a result.

“They jump on opportunity. This is not opportunity, this is how I make money to pay my bills and feed myself. Now I’m going to be out of work for two or three months,” Hall remarked.

City leaders said Tuesday afternoon:

“The hours of lawless destruction in certain areas of the city, including the 52nd Street corridor of West Philadelphia and violence against police officers that sent 30 of them to the hospital was not the same group that engaged in a peaceful protest earlier Monday night, following two Philly police officers shooting and killing Walter Wallace, Jr.”

But, for many long-time businesses like Q and S Discount Beauty Supplies, this is the second time in just a few months that their doors were shattered, items ransacked and stolen.

“They are doing it for the sake of taking advantage of the situation. So, it’s unfortunate and the very few people who does this gives a bad name to everyone that was trying to fight injustice,” said owner Q Om.

Well into Tuesday morning, Skyfox was overhead Family Dollar as people ran in and out of the store with armfuls of items. Clothing and sneaker store City Blue, hit again with looters just weeks after owners say they reopened for the first time since they were wiped clean, back in May.

FOX 29 was given photos of empty shelves again on the inside. FOX 29 was present and cameras were rolling as one man looted at the Foot Locker, as employees boarded up the front of the building.

A surveillance camera caught one of several ATM explosions across the city, one at the Fresh Grocer at 56th and Chestnut.

Despite doing what they could to secure their businesses, owners and employees say they are fearful for what could come next.

“It might happen again and again and again and again. We don’t know how many times the stores are going to get hit,” Steven Hall added.

