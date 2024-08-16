Loved ones mourn loss of man killed in three-car accident after driver attempts illegal left-hand turn

A Philadelphia man is being remembered for his heart for community service after he was killed in a fatal crash on Thursday at the intersection of Kelly Drive and Reservoir Drive.

Philadelphia police identified the victim as Steven Moultrie, 41.

His mother Teresa Moultrie was not ready to do an interview with FOX 29 but provided a picture of her son on Friday.

Steven was a member of the fraternity Phi Beta Sigma and named the "Brother of the Month" in June.

On Facebook, the fraternity posted: "With a heavy heart, the Brothers of Nu Sigma Chapter convey the news of the passing of Brother Steven T. Moultrie. Please keep his family and friends in your prayers."

Fraternity brother and close friend LaMarr A. Smith said Steven was a whirlwind who loved his community and his people.

"He volunteered literally everywhere and everything, and he never had anything bad to say about it. He loved it. He believed that doing service was a part of his commitment to his fraternity and community," said Smith. "A fantastic friend, as an actual true brother, someone who cares and a real example of what it meant to be a community servant and I will forever honor him for that."