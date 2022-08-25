Lower Providence Twp. accident kills 1
LOWER PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person has died after an accident in Montgomery County.
According to officials, crews were called to the 500 block of Park Avenue, in Lower Providence Township Thursday afternoon, around 3 p.m., for an accident.
Located on scene, crews found a rollback truck and an SUV had crashed.
One person was killed as a result of the accident.
Officials say the cause of the accident is under investigation. No other details were released regarding the drivers or for any other injuries.