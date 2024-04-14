'Lucy the Elephant' could be the 'Best Roadside Attraction' in the US. Here's how you can help

article

A local treasure is in the running for a national award, and so far she's in the lead!

"Lucy the Elephant" has been nominated for "Best Roadside Attraction" in USA Today's Readers' Choice awards.

"They're more than just stops along the way; they're destinations in their own right, each with a story to tell."

Lucy's story started back in 1882, making her the oldest surviving roadside tourist attraction in America.

The historical landmark stands six stories tall on Atlantic Avenue in Margate, New Jersey, and is visited year-round by locals and visitors alike!

With just 22 days left to vote, Lucy is still holding the No. 1 spot on the list for the coveted title!