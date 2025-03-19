Lumberton mayor accused of DUI with toddler in the car on St. Patrick's Day

The mayor of a Burlington County town is accused of driving under the influence on St. Patrick's Day with her toddler in the car.

Police say an open container was found inside her vehicle when police questioned her at her home.

What we know:

Investigators say Lumberton Mayor Gina LaPlaca admitted to drinking before she picked up her 2-year-old son from daycare on St. Patrick's Day.

A witness reported a car swerving through streets in Lumberton and nearly hitting a pole, according to police.

Officers questioned LaPlaca at her home and found an open container inside her car, investigators say.

She was charged with DUI and endangering the welfare of a child.

What we don't know:

FOX 29 News reached out to the mayor's office for comment and have not heard back.