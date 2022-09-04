Made in America: Fans embrace the festival and savor the last of summer

The Ben Franklin Parkway was packed on the unofficial final weekend of summer for the Made in America Festival. The music festival brought huge crowds into the city.

It’s the 10 year anniversary of the Made in America concert and it’s better than ever.

Thousands of people on the Parkway soaking in all the sights and sounds Labor Day weekend.

MORE HEADLINES:

"It really shows like the music aspect of Philly and I just feel like this is just a really great opportunity to be a part of," Santos Rosado said.

It’s a party on the Parkway and everyone is super excited for the main attraction.

"For Bad Bunny 100 percent! Bad Bunny!" exclaimed Emily Gomez.

One family flew all the way from North Carolina just to see their favorite performer for Addilee’s 10th birthday. "I’ve been wanting to come to one of these concerts since, like, their first concert. So, it was a dream when they told me, like there was a concert of all ages!"

"Philly’s good. I finally got a Philly cheesesteak. It was good, yeah. I like Philly, it’s a beautiful city!" Chris Gomez stated.

"It’s actually really fun to get to go somewhere new. Experience things, like, see sights that I’ve never seen before," Addilee added.

The fans say they’re loving life and savoring every last minute of summer.