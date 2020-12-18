Mail service could be delayed during holiday crunch

The pandemic is throwing a huge wrench into the mix with mail delivery. Between people shopping online and staffing shortages, your package could be delayed this year during the holiday crunch.

"Just picked up a sweater for a cousin and I do need to mail something. I do have a newborn, so I have an excuse. I hope to get out tomorrow morning to the post office to ship it out like the legions of others," Rebecca Kelly said.

Kelly will likely be waiting in line at a crowded post office.

The U.S Postal Service admits they’ve got a backlog and a heavier than usual volume of packages being mailed and delivered nationwide.

With online shopping and fewer people planning in-person gift giving because of the pandemic, there’s just more mail moving everywhere. In addition to a shortage of postal employees due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I already sent one package to West Virginia. I’ve got others to South Jersey, North Jersey and I just mailed one to Maryland," Barbara Anderson said.

The postal service is also taking on additional mail traffic since FedEx and UPS trucks are delivering the vaccine across the country.

"We put on additional people for the holiday. We hired seasonal employees and we put additional transportation and extended hours in retail offices," Ernie Swanson with the U.S. Postal Service said.

The deadline for regular delivery of a package has passed. You will need to use priority mail to get it there in time for Christmas.

