Crash on I-276 near Willow Grove exit causes traffic delays on Pennsylvania Turnpike

A significant crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike has led to substantial traffic delays, impacting eastbound travel between Willow Grove and Bensalem.

What we know:

According to alerts from the PA Turnpike, a crash occurred at around 7 p.m. Monday on I-276 near the Willow Grove Exit #343.

The incident prompted the closure of the eastbound lanes on I-276.

Turnpike officials have implemented detours to manage the flow of traffic, but the highway remains closed in the affected area.

What we don't know:

As of now, turnpike officials have not provided an estimated time for when the highway will fully reopen.

Drivers are advised to follow detour signs and plan for additional travel time.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Officials have yet to confirm any injuries related to this crash.

What's next:

Authorities are working to clear the scene and restore normal traffic conditions.