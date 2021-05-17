Makeshift memorial grows for employee slain during robbery in New Castle County
A makeshift memorial is growing outside the Metro by T-Mobile store in New Castle County where an employee was shot to death.
Police were called to the store just after 5 p.m. on Saturday on the 900 block of Kirkwood Highway for an apparent robbery.
When they arrived they found Leslie Ruiz-Basilio shot and killed in the basement.
The suspect is a black male, approximately 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet 2 inches, 180-210 pounds. This was the 4th time in the past two years the store has been robbed.
The suspect got away in a 2008 black Cadillac Escalade with the Delaware registration number pc194769.
