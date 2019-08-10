Man, 20, critical after Port Richmond shooting

article

A man is in critical condition after sustaining a gunshot wound to the back in Port Richmond.

Police were called to the 400 block of East Cambria Street for a shooting Friday, about 11 p.m., according to investigators.

When police arrived, they discovered a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the back.

The man was rushed to Temple University Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. No weapon has been recovered and no arrests have been made.