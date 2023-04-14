Man, 21, critical after someone shoots him multiple times in North Philadlephia, police say

article

A 21-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times on a North Philadelphia street.

Officials say the shooting happened Friday evening, around 5:45, on the 2400 block of North Sydenham Street.

The 21-year-old victim was shot many times throughout his body. Someone took him to Temple University Hospital in a private vehicle where he was listed in critical condition.

Police are investigating possible motives for the shooting. They say no weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.

