Man, 21, critical after someone shoots him multiple times in North Philadlephia, police say
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 21-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times on a North Philadelphia street.
Officials say the shooting happened Friday evening, around 5:45, on the 2400 block of North Sydenham Street.
The 21-year-old victim was shot many times throughout his body. Someone took him to Temple University Hospital in a private vehicle where he was listed in critical condition.
Police are investigating possible motives for the shooting. They say no weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.