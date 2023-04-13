Philadelphia police investigate double shooting in East Falls that critically injures 1 man

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting in East Falls that critically injured a 27-year-old man.

Officials said the shooting happened on the 3200 block of Defense Terrace in Philadelphia’s East Falls neighborhood Thursday afternoon, about 4:45.

39th District officers responded, finding that a 27-year-old man who had been shot twice in the head and two times in the leg was taken to Temple University Hospital in a private vehicle and placed in critical condition.

MORE HEADLINES:

The second victim, a 29-year-old man, was also taken to Temple in a private vehicle, having been shot in the butt four times. He was placed in stable condition after he arrived at the hospital.

Police are actively searching for possible motives into the double shooting, noting that no weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.